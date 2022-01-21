Rothbury music night to raise awareness of suicide prevention charity
An event is being held in Rothbury to raise funds and awareness of a suicide prevention charity.
Speak was initially founded by a survivor of suicide who, together with friends who know only too well the pain which suicide can wreak upon family, friends and communities, sought to create a lasting positive legacy.
They have organised a Northumbrian music evening at the Jubilee Hall on Saturday, January 29 from 7.30pm.
Performers include the Rothbury Highland Pipe Band, Roddy Mathews and Malcolm Barrass, James Tait, Rod Glenn, Tom O’Donnell, Andrew Charlton, Michael Jay Cresswell, Ian Stephenson and Roger Peppe.
Tickets costing £5 are available from Tully’s of Rothbury.
It will be followed by a 70s, 80s and 90s disco night. Entry £5, on the door.