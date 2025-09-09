Rothbury acting duo bring comedy sketch show Happy Hour to Radio Northumberland

By Hannah Fitzhugh
Published 9th Sep 2025, 10:51 BST
Updated 9th Sep 2025, 11:08 BST
A husband-and-wife acting duo are bringing laughter to Radio Northumberland with their comedy sketch show.

Happy Hour, by Vanessa and Paul Dunn from near Rothbury, originally launched on another radio station more than a decade ago, later evolving into a podcast during the COVID years.

Now in its third incarnation, the show has found a new home on Radio Northumberland, airing every Sunday at 7pm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Described by the pair as ‘a sketch comedy broadcast with added stuff and nonsense’, the show blends pre-recorded sketches with live studio features.

Vanessa and Paul Dunn, hosts of Happy Hour.placeholder image
Vanessa and Paul Dunn, hosts of Happy Hour.

Paul said: “We all need a good laugh now more than ever. Radio Northumberland is a real community station, and we’re delighted to be part of it, bringing our brand of humour to local listeners.”

Vanessa and Paul met at drama school more than 30 years ago and have worked in comedy and theatre ever since.

Radio Northumberland n is now looking for a local business to sponsor Happy Hour.

News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice