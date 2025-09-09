A husband-and-wife acting duo are bringing laughter to Radio Northumberland with their comedy sketch show.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Happy Hour, by Vanessa and Paul Dunn from near Rothbury, originally launched on another radio station more than a decade ago, later evolving into a podcast during the COVID years.

Now in its third incarnation, the show has found a new home on Radio Northumberland, airing every Sunday at 7pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Described by the pair as ‘a sketch comedy broadcast with added stuff and nonsense’, the show blends pre-recorded sketches with live studio features.

Vanessa and Paul Dunn, hosts of Happy Hour.

Paul said: “We all need a good laugh now more than ever. Radio Northumberland is a real community station, and we’re delighted to be part of it, bringing our brand of humour to local listeners.”

Vanessa and Paul met at drama school more than 30 years ago and have worked in comedy and theatre ever since.

Radio Northumberland n is now looking for a local business to sponsor Happy Hour.