Rockin’ Railway is back for the third year at Aln Valley Railway

Building on last year's further success, the event takes place on Saturday, August 12.

There will be more music, with five bands/artists playing, one of which is signed to a record label, plus some up and coming local talent.

Included in the ticket, priced at £25, will be a welcome drink, food from Cowey's Kitchen, which will be open longer through the night on reflection of the queues from last year, a train ride and music throughout the night.

Five artists have been included in the line up. (Top row left to right) Bear Park and Beth & Sam. (Bottom row left to right) Dead Beat, Jonny Diggins and The Accidentals.

Alnwick Round Table are running the bar this year so all proceeds will go to charity.

Gazette readers can receive a £2 discount off every ticket by entering the code ‘Gazette’ when buying a ticket. This will last until midnight on August 10. You can buy your tickets here.