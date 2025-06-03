Rock N Roll Circus Sheffield adds further special guests Queens of the Stone Age

Rock N Roll Circus is back in Sheffield for its third and biggest year yet with rock giants Queens of the Stone Age headlining two nights at this year’s event.

Following the huge success of previous editions, the event returns to Don Valley Bowl in summer 2025 with more stages, and even more jaw-dropping circus entertainment.

American rock royalty Queens of the Stone Age have announced that Circa Waves, Freak Slug, Fuzz Lightyear, and Let Man Loose will join their special guest lineups in Sheffield alongside the already announced Viagra Boys, Fat Dog, The Bug Club, So Good and more!

The news arrives ahead of the release of Queens of the Stone Age: Alive in the Catacombs. Filmed and recorded in July 2024, this stunning new concert film - available from June 5th - captures QOTSA as you’ve never seen or heard them before.

Joshua Homme had dreamt of staging a performance in the Catacombs since his first visit nearly 20 years ago. The city of Paris had never granted permission to any artist to play within the sacred tunnels, until now.

The result is an unprecedented incarnation of QOTSA at their most intimate, yet surrounded by literally millions of human remains—“the biggest audience we’ve ever played for,” says Homme. International theatrical screenings begin from June 3rd with more information here.

Regularly hailed as one of the greatest live bands in existence, QOTSA consists of Homme, Troy Van Leeuwen, Michael Shuman, Dean Fertita and Jon Theodore. What started off as generator parties in the desert has evolved into an undeniable multi-sensual juggernaut that returns to light up stages across Europe and the US throughout the months ahead.

Now, Queens of the Stone Age are gearing up for two massive shows at Rock N Roll Circus, one of only two UK appearances for the band this year – the other will see them headlining Victorious Festival in Portsmouth.

The announcement sets up Queens Of The Stone Age for another huge year, off the back of 2023’s acclaimed album In Times New Roman…

The accompanying The End Is Nero world tour saw them headline arenas and festivals across the US, Canada and Europe, including Hell Fest, Download, Glastonbury and London’s O2 Arena. The sold out shows attracted a wealth of critical acclaim with NME proclaiming 'there’s no denying that the five-piece are one of the greatest rock bands on the planet' and The Times stating ‘QOTSA wasted no time in reasserting their primordial power and cult-rock supremacy' in their four star reviews.

Rock N Roll Circus has now become a staple of Sheffield’s music scene, blending world-class music and local talent with a thrilling circus experience. This year, the festival is expanding in all direction - more bands, more stages, and more circus performances than ever before.

The full line up for each day is:

AUG 27

Queens Of The Stone Age

Viagra Boys

Jehnny Beth

Big Freedia

Fat Dog

The Bug Club

So Good

Freak Slug

Fuzz Lightyear

Let Man Loose

AUG 28

Queens Of The Stone Age

Viagra Boys

The Murder Capital

Big Freedia

Shame

Jehnny Beth

Circa Waves

So Good

Demob Happy

Let Man Loose

WHAT FANS CAN EXPECT FROM THE ROCK N ROLL CIRCUS EXPERIENCE

This year, Rock N Roll Circus is expanding in every way. Extended opening hours mean more time to soak in the sights, sounds, and thrills of the festival, while a sprawling food and drink village will serve up everything from gourmet street eats to craft cocktails.

The VIP experience has also been reimagined with luxury packages offering exclusive access, direct access to the main stage, and indulgent perks.

Get ready for the Greggs VIP treatment as the VIP Area gets a delicious makeover. Enjoy exclusive Greggs merch, mouthwatering pastries, and a premium festival experience).

Rock N Roll Circus is more than just a music festival – it’s a full-throttle sensory experience that merges world-class live music with the magic and spectacle of a travelling circus.

Across three stages, fans will be treated to an unforgettable lineup of legendary acts and rising stars, while the iconic Big Top transforms into a dazzling realm of jaw-dropping performances.

Expect gravity-defying aerial stunt artists, mesmerising fire breathers, and high-energy circus acts that blur the lines between fantasy and reality, creating a one-of-a-kind festival atmosphere.

TICKET INFORMATION

Tickets for Queens Of The Stone Age can be purchased here: https://premier.ticketek.co.uk/shows/show.aspx?sh=RNRQOTSA25