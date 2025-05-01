Rock Festival Choir to support Tenors Unlimited in concert at Alnwick Playhouse
Rock Festival Choir will be supporting internationally acclaimed Tenors Unlimited in a concert at Alnwick Playhouse.
Alnwick’s chamber choir, led by Peter Brown, is delighted to be taking the stage with Tenors Unlimited, both singing backing vocals and performing popular songs from its own repertoire.
The concert takes place on Friday, May 9 at 7.30pm.
Rock Festival Choir hosts its own summer concert on June 15 at St Paul’s Church Alnwick, and at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival on August 15 at St Giles’ Cathedral.
