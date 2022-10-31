They will perform under the direction of Peter Brown in St Paul’s Church on Sunday, November 27 at 3pm.

The choice of concert repertoire, including Advent carols from the 16th to the 21st century, with some familiar and some new pieces, reflects the challenging times we have been living through, and looks forward in love and hope for the future.

The programme includes evocative pieces written by four choir members.

Rock Festival Choir.

Margaret Watchorn’s ‘O frondens virga’ is inspired by a medieval song by Hildegard of Bingen (1098 -1179) and has been written specially for Rock Festival Choir.

Peter Brown has written a new setting of a 15th century text, for voices and three talented instrumentalists within the choir; ‘Alleluya, a new work is come on hand’ features Alan Gidney on the organ, Margaret Watchorn on piano and Rebekah Hoskins on clarinet.

Paul Bamling has set the well-known 1868 text of ‘O little town of Bethlehem’ to a lovely new melody. Cheryl Camm’s ‘Omnes de Saba’ is a short, lively anthem using an Epiphany text alluding to the Magi.

These original works by the choir’s in house composers will be performed alongside pieces by Lauridsen, Tavener, Monteverdi, Britten, Poulenc, Whitbourn, Gardner, Hagenberg and Berkeley.

Massey’s ‘Long the night’ has been set to a traditional Ukrainian melody, and a clarinet interlude, played by Rebekah Hoskins, has been specially written for the concert. Rebekah will also be performing the lyrical Carol movement from Finzi’s Five Bagatelles.