Rock Festival Choir to perform at Edinburgh Fringe

Rock Festival Choir, Alnwick’s renowned chamber choir, are to perform at the Edinburgh Fringe.

They will present Sing to the Heavens, a concert of choral music with a heavenly theme at St Giles Cathedral, Edinburgh, at 1.30pm on Friday, August 15.

The repertoire includes choral classics such as Stanford’s ‘The Bluebird’, which is considered to be one of the best English part songs ever written, alongside works by leading contemporary composers such as Gjeilo, Runestad and Lauridsen.

The choir will also perform choral arrangements of songs by Laura Mvula and Kate Rusby.

Rock Festival Choir performing at the Edinburgh Fringe in 2024.

The concert is free (with optional donation) and advance booking is not required.

The choir was formed in 2004 to celebrate the restoration of the organ in the ancient church of St Phillip and St James, in the village of Rock, and has continued to develop its repertoire over the years. The choir usually sings unaccompanied and performs a very wide range of music.