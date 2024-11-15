Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Rock Festival Choir are performing Advent carols as the perfect antidote to the hustle and bustle of the festive season.

It will be an opportunity to start your Christmas season with some peace, tranquillity and glorious music – creating a sense of anticipation of the joys of Christmas.

The programme will include pieces by North East composer Will Todd and works by John Tavener and Alexander L’Estrange.

Rock Festival Choir, also known as Alnwick’s Chamber Choir, is known for its high quality performances of a wide musical repertoire. In August this year, they performed at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival as part of their 20th anniversary celebration since the choir’s formation. It was their fourth Fringe performance.

Rock Festival Choir will hold their festive concert in Alnwick.

The Advent Concert will have Peter Brown as director, with Alan Gidney as the organist and tickets will be available on the door for £12.

The concert takes place at St Paul’s Church in Alnwick on Sunday December 1 at 3pm.