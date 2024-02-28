Rigg & Furrow brewery in Northumberland set to host inaugural beer festival
Tickets will soon go on sale for Rigg & Furrow’s inaugural beer festival ‘From The Land’.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The two day festival sponsored by Simpsons Malt will take place from April 26-27 in The End Hemmel, the new event space at the family firm’s base at Acklington Park Farm.
Limited to just two sessions, some of their favourite local and national breweries will be in attendance.
Alongside incredible beer, there will be delicious street-food and music as well as local cocktail makers and low intervention wine and cider available from some of the UK’s finest producers.
Tickets to go on sale will include day tickets, weekend tickets and a ticket including return bus travel from Newcastle.