Rigg & Furrow brewery in Northumberland set to host inaugural beer festival

Tickets will soon go on sale for Rigg & Furrow’s inaugural beer festival ‘From The Land’.
By Lauren Coulson
Published 28th Feb 2024, 10:33 GMT
Updated 28th Feb 2024, 10:35 GMT
The two day festival sponsored by Simpsons Malt will take place from April 26-27 in The End Hemmel, the new event space at the family firm’s base at Acklington Park Farm.

Limited to just two sessions, some of their favourite local and national breweries will be in attendance.

Alongside incredible beer, there will be delicious street-food and music as well as local cocktail makers and low intervention wine and cider available from some of the UK’s finest producers.

    Rigg & Furrow is set to stage its first beer festival.Rigg & Furrow is set to stage its first beer festival.
    Rigg & Furrow is set to stage its first beer festival.

    You can keep updated by following Rigg & Furrow on Facebook, Instagram and X.

    Tickets to go on sale will include day tickets, weekend tickets and a ticket including return bus travel from Newcastle.

