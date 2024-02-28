Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The two day festival sponsored by Simpsons Malt will take place from April 26-27 in The End Hemmel, the new event space at the family firm’s base at Acklington Park Farm.

Limited to just two sessions, some of their favourite local and national breweries will be in attendance.

Alongside incredible beer, there will be delicious street-food and music as well as local cocktail makers and low intervention wine and cider available from some of the UK’s finest producers.

Rigg & Furrow is set to stage its first beer festival.

