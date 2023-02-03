News you can trust since 1854
Rehearsals in full swing for Alnwick Choral Society concert

Alnwick and District Choral Society is staging a performance of Handel’s ‘Messiah’ this spring.

By Ian Smith
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 3rd Feb 2023, 1:00pm

Rehearsals are in full swing under the leadership of conductor Peter Brown with support from Alan Gidney on piano.

The choir will be joined by four professional soloists: Claire Boulter (Soprano), Beth Mackay (Alto), Sam Marston (Tenor) and Patrick Owston (Bass).

The performance will be accompanied by a Chamber Orchestra with Chamber Organ.

Alnwick and District Choral Society.
    It takes place on Saturday, April 1 at 7.30pm in St Paul’s Church, Alnwick. Admission £15, students free.

    Alnwick