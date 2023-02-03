Rehearsals in full swing for Alnwick Choral Society concert
Alnwick and District Choral Society is staging a performance of Handel’s ‘Messiah’ this spring.
Rehearsals are in full swing under the leadership of conductor Peter Brown with support from Alan Gidney on piano.
The choir will be joined by four professional soloists: Claire Boulter (Soprano), Beth Mackay (Alto), Sam Marston (Tenor) and Patrick Owston (Bass).
The performance will be accompanied by a Chamber Orchestra with Chamber Organ.
It takes place on Saturday, April 1 at 7.30pm in St Paul’s Church, Alnwick. Admission £15, students free.