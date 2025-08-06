Red Row Vintage Rally returns to Druridge Bay this August bank holiday
In its 33rd year, the free-to-attend event will take place over two days on August 23 and August 24 from 10am – 4pm.
As in previous years, the rally will showcase a variety of vintage and classic vehicles. Current show registrations include steam engines, over a hundred classic cars, commercial vehicles, motorcycles, vintage tractors and stationary engines and model exhibits.
There are currently 17 craft and trade stalls, ten car-boot stalls and several food and drink traders. The show schedule includes parades of the steam engines and other vehicles and Newcastle street band, Meze Mundo will be jazzing up proceedings for visitors and exhibitors on Sunday.
Although entrance is free, visitors are encouraged to donate to the rally’s charities, the Great North Air Ambulance, Northumbria Blood Bikes, Rotary International and Blyth Battery.
