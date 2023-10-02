Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This time they will perform ‘A Batoque Extravaganza’ with music by Bach, Purcell, Handel, Telemann, Vivaldi and Couperin.

Mike Alexander, chairman of Alnwick Music Society, said: “If you think baroque music is dull, then be prepared to have your view not only changed but transformed. This group

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

of musicians brings great energy, superb musicianship and a sense of fun to all the music they perform.”

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Red Priest.

Most Popular

Formed in 1997 by recorder virtuoso Piers Adams, together with violinist Julia Bishop, cellist Angela East and the late Julian Rhodes, harpsichord (a role now filled by David Wright) and named after the original ‘red priest’ Antonio Vivaldi, the quartet has developed a truly unique style, combining high-energy performance, boundary crossing arrangements and theatrical presentation.