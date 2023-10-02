Red Priest return to Alnwick with unique and energetic baroque music
This time they will perform ‘A Batoque Extravaganza’ with music by Bach, Purcell, Handel, Telemann, Vivaldi and Couperin.
Mike Alexander, chairman of Alnwick Music Society, said: “If you think baroque music is dull, then be prepared to have your view not only changed but transformed. This group
of musicians brings great energy, superb musicianship and a sense of fun to all the music they perform.”
Formed in 1997 by recorder virtuoso Piers Adams, together with violinist Julia Bishop, cellist Angela East and the late Julian Rhodes, harpsichord (a role now filled by David Wright) and named after the original ‘red priest’ Antonio Vivaldi, the quartet has developed a truly unique style, combining high-energy performance, boundary crossing arrangements and theatrical presentation.
The concert is on Thursday, October 5 at 7.30pm in Alnwick Playhouse. Tickets £18 adults, £6 for 19-30s and free for those 18 and under.