Red Priest baroque ensemble to perform final concert of Morpeth Music Society season
It will include both classics of the baroque era such as the Brandenburg Concerto No 5, and less familiar works, all performed in the group's inimitable style.
The concert will take place in Morpeth Methodist Church on Thursday, April 10 from 7.30pm.
A Morpeth Music Society spokesman said: “We think the concert will be very popular and we have already sold many tickets. So those who are interested should get a ticket in advance, rather than relying on a ticket at the door.
“Single tickets are available online via Eventbrite at www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/concert-red-priest-baroque-ensemble-tickets-871353039397 – as well as from Morpeth Tourist Information Centre.
“Online sales close two hours before the relevant concert. No need to print out your Eventbrite tickets as we have a list of purchasers printed out for each concert.”
