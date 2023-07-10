The Great Geordie Space Race is aimed at ‘armchair astronomers’, promising to be engaging for anyone with an interest in space and not just people with in depth scientific knowledge.

Presenter David Hughes said: “It may come as something of a surprise to learn that this small corner of the universe has been working at the cutting edge of astronomical research for more than thirteen hundred years.

“The story begins with the work of The Venerable Bede at Jarrow and Monkwearmouth, and later with the golden age of Victorian science, leading all the way up to the present day with the work of our local universities and our emerging space industries.”

Presenter David Hughes with his telescope.

