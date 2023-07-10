News you can trust since 1854
Radio Northumberland launches new show aimed at armchair astronomers

A new radio show about the North of England’s links to astronomy and astrophysics is set to air on community station Radio Northumberland.
By Craig Buchan
Published 10th Jul 2023, 19:31 BST- 1 min read

The Great Geordie Space Race is aimed at ‘armchair astronomers’, promising to be engaging for anyone with an interest in space and not just people with in depth scientific knowledge.

Presenter David Hughes said: “It may come as something of a surprise to learn that this small corner of the universe has been working at the cutting edge of astronomical research for more than thirteen hundred years.

“The story begins with the work of The Venerable Bede at Jarrow and Monkwearmouth, and later with the golden age of Victorian science, leading all the way up to the present day with the work of our local universities and our emerging space industries.”

Presenter David Hughes with his telescope.Presenter David Hughes with his telescope.
Presenter David Hughes with his telescope.
    Each episode airs multiple times weekly at radionorthumberland.com and a new episode will be produced every month, with the first episode on astro-tourism already out.

