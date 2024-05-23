Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

In conjunction with Live Music Now Scotland and the Music at Paxton festival, the successful free one-hour taster concerts Music at Paxton…Plus return to Paxton House on Sunday, June 2.

The Silver Keys Clarinet Quartet will play Bizet, Gershwin, Beatles and traditional music from 3pm to 4pm.

The members of this international quartet are passionate about exploring all styles of music. Whether that be classical, contemporary, jazz, opera, folk, rock, or pop, the wide-ranging sound of four clarinettists will take the audience on a diverse musical journey.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...