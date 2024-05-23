Quartet to play free one-hour taster concert at Paxton House
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
In conjunction with Live Music Now Scotland and the Music at Paxton festival, the successful free one-hour taster concerts Music at Paxton…Plus return to Paxton House on Sunday, June 2.
The Silver Keys Clarinet Quartet will play Bizet, Gershwin, Beatles and traditional music from 3pm to 4pm.
The members of this international quartet are passionate about exploring all styles of music. Whether that be classical, contemporary, jazz, opera, folk, rock, or pop, the wide-ranging sound of four clarinettists will take the audience on a diverse musical journey.
Booking is essential and can be done via the Music at Paxton festival website – www.musicatpaxton.co.uk
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.