Pupils in concert at Berwick church

Young musicians from Longridge Towers School will perform a concert.

The concert at Berwick Parish Church from 11.30am is a varied programme of pop and classical music – including works by Poulenc, Handel, Howard Goodall and Don McLean.

The pupils are aged between nine and 16 and the programme will be about 45 minutes.

Admission is free, although there will be a retiring collection.

Refreshments will be served from 10.45am in the parish centre.

This is one of a number of Saturday morning concerts promoted by Berwick Parish Church, which has a proud musical tradition with an active choir and a strong history of hosting musical recitals.