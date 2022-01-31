Pupils in concert at Berwick church
There is an opportunity this Saturday to see pupils from Longridge Towers School showcase their talent.
The concert at Berwick Parish Church from 11.30am is a varied programme of pop and classical music – including works by Poulenc, Handel, Howard Goodall and Don McLean.
The pupils are aged between nine and 16 and the programme will be about 45 minutes.
Admission is free, although there will be a retiring collection.
Refreshments will be served from 10.45am in the parish centre.
This is one of a number of Saturday morning concerts promoted by Berwick Parish Church, which has a proud musical tradition with an active choir and a strong history of hosting musical recitals.
If you enjoy music and would like to develop your talent, you can send an email to the organist and choir master Robert Gower for more information – [email protected]