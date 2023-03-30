The South Beach pub announced in February that it was planning to bring back South Beach Fest with a bigger capacity after a successful first year.

Live music, fairground attractions, local business stalls, food, and drink will all feature at the event on Saturday, July 22 between 11am and 7pm.

In 2021 the event reached its capacity of 499 people by 2pm, but an expanded capacity has been secured this year.

South Beach pub in Blyth is hosting the much-loved festival once again, and is hoping that this year will be bigger and better then ever before.

Speaking in February, South Beach DJ and event organiser Lee Shepherd said: “I cannot wait for it. Going bigger and better is a lot more hard work but I think it will be worth it.

“The community all came together last year. It all started from lockdown street parties, it stemmed from there.

“With the community spirit, in Blyth especially, everyone seems to turn up.”