Professional vocal ensemble St Martin’s Voices coming to Holy Island for the St Aidan’s Festival
The festival will take place between August 30 and September 1, and the main concert – an hour-long programme of words and music reflecting on St Aidan, the sea and pilgrimage – will be held on the evening of Saturday, August 31.
The post on the St Martin’s Voices website also states: “Across the weekend, we will also sing Choral Evensong, a Compline, a Festival Eucharist and lead a walking pilgrimage in song across the island.
“Alternatively, the Saturday night performance will be available to watch online for 60 days afterwards.”
“For more information, and to purchase in-person and online tickets, please visit www.stmartinsvoices.com/holyisland”
