Professional vocal ensemble St Martin’s Voices coming to Holy Island for the St Aidan’s Festival

By Andrew Coulson
Published 22nd Aug 2024, 15:43 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
The St Martin’s Voices professional vocal ensemble will shortly be visiting Lindisfarne as it is collaborating on a new initiative, the St Aidan’s Festival, based in St Mary’s Church on the island.

The festival will take place between August 30 and September 1, and the main concert – an hour-long programme of words and music reflecting on St Aidan, the sea and pilgrimage – will be held on the evening of Saturday, August 31.

The post on the St Martin’s Voices website also states: “Across the weekend, we will also sing Choral Evensong, a Compline, a Festival Eucharist and lead a walking pilgrimage in song across the island.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Alternatively, the Saturday night performance will be available to watch online for 60 days afterwards.”

“For more information, and to purchase in-person and online tickets, please visit www.stmartinsvoices.com/holyisland

Related topics:Holy IslandSt Mary's Church

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.