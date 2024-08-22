Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The St Martin’s Voices professional vocal ensemble will shortly be visiting Lindisfarne as it is collaborating on a new initiative, the St Aidan’s Festival, based in St Mary’s Church on the island.

The festival will take place between August 30 and September 1, and the main concert – an hour-long programme of words and music reflecting on St Aidan, the sea and pilgrimage – will be held on the evening of Saturday, August 31.

The post on the St Martin’s Voices website also states: “Across the weekend, we will also sing Choral Evensong, a Compline, a Festival Eucharist and lead a walking pilgrimage in song across the island.

“Alternatively, the Saturday night performance will be available to watch online for 60 days afterwards.”

“For more information, and to purchase in-person and online tickets, please visit www.stmartinsvoices.com/holyisland”