Thousands of people will flock to Beal Farm, overlooking Holy Island, for a packed programme of music, comedy, outdoor entertainment and all-round excellent vibes.

Rock legends Primal Scream and electronic rockers, Pendulum are topping the Friday and Saturday night bills respectively for the camping long weekender from August 31 to September 3.

The crowd-pulling headliners will be joined by more than 200 acts across nine stages.

Primal Scream frontman Bobby Gillespie.

North East folk royalty, Kathryn Tickell and the Darkening and The Unthanks have both bagged a slot meanwhile The Bootleg Beatles will make their debut at the event.

Other music programme highlights across the three-day programme include Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs, Shades of Rhythm, The Cuban Brothers , Gentleman’s Dub Club, The Lancashire Hotpots, Stereo MCs and Geordie Queen tribute, We Are Champion.

Festival founder, Conleth Maenpaa, said: “Excitement is really starting to ramp up as all the final preparations are made for what we know is going to be an unforgettable weekend in Northumberland.

“Safe to say, if you’re looking for an amazing end to the summer, you should bag yourself one of the few tickets which are left. It’s going to be awesome.”

The Bootleg Beatles.

The Lindisfarne Festival has been growing in popularity year on year in the eight years since its debut.

Alongside the eclectic music programme, there is always a diverse programme of creative workshops, stand-up comedy, street performance, spoken word, yoga and holistic therapies on offer as well as luxury glamping packages for those not so keen on the camping bit.

Comedians signed up for the 2023 event include Nicola Mantalios, David Hadingham and Connor Burns while internationally-renowned street performers Spark LED Drummers will also be back to rhythmically light up proceedings.

Conleth said: “We always challenge ourselves to take things up another notch year on year and this year is no different.

“With Primal Scream and Pendulum heading up such a fantastic bill of music, together with all the other delights which come built in at Lindisfarne, people are in for a real treat and we can’t wait.”