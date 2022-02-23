Brothers Ian and Harry Archibald judge the vegetables at Powburn Show. Picture by Jane Coltman

The event had seen two years of Covid related cancellations and concerns for its future after a number of committee member resignations.

However, an appeal for new members got the required response and the show will return on Saturday, August 6.

The returning show will include the traditional hill race and livestock classes.

The champion sheep at Powburn Show in 2019 was a Texel Gimmer shown by Chris Beresford of Bolton Village Farm.. Picture by Jane Coltman

It will also focus on championing local and small businesses with Ruth Oldfield and her Coffee & Kin small business network working with organisers to invite retailers of all kinds to showcase and sell their wares at the event.

Ruth said: “Any opportunity to enable small businesses to have an opportunity to showcase and sell their goods is amazing, especially after a tough two years.

"Powburn Show will be a lovely environment for retailers to get involved.”

Victoria Bell, Powburn Show chairman, added: “I think all these little agricultural shows are a great way of bringing the community together. And they’ve been around for a really long time.

"Everybody has been super excited and we have got lots of messages from all different kinds of people, whether it’s retailers or people that show their sheep, people that ride their ponies there. Everybody seems to think it’s wonderful that it’s back on.”

She continued: “It’s just a brilliant way of bringing together all communities. Not just agricultural.

"People do travel to it and we hope that will be the same again this year.”

The show is being sponsored by a number of businesses this year including North East Concrete, Watsons Seeds and Lloyds Ltd. The sponsorships are vital to the funding of the event.