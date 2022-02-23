Popstars bringing it all back to Bedlington

Tina Barrett and Bradley McIntosh, of S Club 7, and Stacey Franks, of S Club Juniors, form “S Club Allstars”.

Hot on the heels of the announcement that Dodgy will entertain music fans at the Gallagher Park Live Festival at Bedlington this summer, organisers have revealed that 2000’s pop sensations S Club Allstars will co-headline the free event.

S Club Allstars are a mixture of past members of the multi award winning bands of S Club and S Club Juniors.

With four UK number-one singles, one UK number-one album, and a string of hits throughout Europe as well as a top 10 hit on the US Hot 100, S Club were one of the most successful groups of the 2000’s.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Their major hits include Don’t Stop Moving, Bring it all Back, Reach and S Club Party.

S Club Juniors were formed in 2001 and cast through a reality television show. Their top 10 singles include One Step Closer, Automatic High and Puppy Love.

Tina Barrett and Bradley McIntosh, of S Club 7, and Stacey Franks, of S Club Juniors, form “S Club Allstars” and will make sure that the S Club Party does not stop at Bedlington.

Funded by East Bedlington Parish Council with contributions from Choppington Parish Council, West Bedlington Town Council, and private donations, the Gallagher Park Live Festival will take place on Saturday, July 16, and looks set to appeal to all ages and members of the family.

Parish Clerk Ron Thornton said: “S Club Allstars will give us plenty of songs to sing along to.

"Their back catalogue is simply hit after hit and the crowd will find it hard to ‘stop moving” to their music.

"With Dodgy and S Club Allstars now confirmed we can all look forward to a fantastic day out.”

Organiser, Mel Jackson of Jigsaw Event Management, said. “We’ve even more acts to be confirmed and there will be a great atmosphere in Gallagher Park with fairground rides, food concessions and hopefully good weather.”