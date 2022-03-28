Pop star latest to headline at Mouth of the Tyne Festival

Sophie Ellis-Bextor will headline the Sunday at this summer’s Mouth of the Tyne Festival.

Sophie shot to fame as a vocalist on Spiller's huge number one single, ‘Groovejet (If This Ain’t Love)’, and her worldwide smash hit, ‘Murder on the Dancefloor’.

Her debut solo album, ‘Read My Lips’, was released in 2001 and sold more than two million copies worldwide.

During lockdown in 2020, she performed her ‘Kitchen Discos’ at home with her five sons. The videos recorded by her husband were watched and enjoyed by 40 million people around the world.

Sophie will be joined on the spectacular Tynemouth Priory and Castle stage by Newton Faulkner and more.

Singer-songwriter Newton, best known for his rhythmic guitar playing, came to prominence in 2007 with the release of his debut studio album, ‘Hand Built by Robots’.

The album was certified double platinum in the United Kingdom, and featured the top ten hit ‘Dream Catch Me’.

Tickets for Sunday Afternoon in the Priory featuring Sophie Ellis-Bextor go on sale at 9am this Thursday at www.ticketmaster.co.uk and www.seetickets.com.

The Mouth of the Tyneside Festival, an annual celebration of outdoor concerts at Tynemouth Priory and street entertainment that attracts crowds of more than 100,000 people to the coast, has been cancelled the last two years due to Covid.

It will take place from July 7 to 10.

Keane are scheduled to play on Friday, July 8, while the Lighthouse Family are headlining on Saturday, July 9.

Elsewhere, legendary musician John Cale will play a special, intimate show at Playhouse Whitley Bay.

One of the founder members of The Velvet Underground alongside Lou Reed, he was instrumental in the band’s early years and enjoyed acclaim stateside under the management of Andy Warhol.

He brings over six decades of avant-garde music with him, having released over 30 albums, with his solo record ‘Paris 1919’ perhaps his best-known work.

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee John Cale OBE will perform on Monday, July 18 and tickets are on sale at www.playhousewhitleybay.co.uk

Mouth of the Tyne Festival is supported by Equans and Port of Tyne.