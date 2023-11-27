80s music icon Rick Astley has been announced as the headline act for the 2024 Mouth of the Tyne Festival.

The event, held at Tynemouth Priory and Castle, will also see a performance by Liverpool band The Lightning Seeds, celebrating their thirty fifth anniversary next year, and more acts due to be announced after Christmas.

Tickets for the festival, organised by North Tyneside Council and held on Friday, July 12 2024, will go on sale at 9am on Friday, December 1 on the See Tickets and Ticketmaster websites.

Pop legend Astley, famous for the chart-topping hit Never Gonna Give You Up, performed at Glastonbury last year and released his new album Are We There Yet? in October.

Rick Astley performed at BBC Radio 2 In The Park (pictured) and Glastonbury in 2023. (Photo by Cameron Smith/Getty Images)