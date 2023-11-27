News you can trust since 1854
Pop icon Rick Astley and The Lightning Seeds to headline Mouth of the Tyne Festival in Tynemouth

80s music icon Rick Astley has been announced as the headline act for the 2024 Mouth of the Tyne Festival.
By Craig Buchan
Published 27th Nov 2023, 12:33 GMT
Updated 27th Nov 2023, 12:33 GMT
The event, held at Tynemouth Priory and Castle, will also see a performance by Liverpool band The Lightning Seeds, celebrating their thirty fifth anniversary next year, and more acts due to be announced after Christmas.

Tickets for the festival, organised by North Tyneside Council and held on Friday, July 12 2024, will go on sale at 9am on Friday, December 1 on the See Tickets and Ticketmaster websites.

Pop legend Astley, famous for the chart-topping hit Never Gonna Give You Up, performed at Glastonbury last year and released his new album Are We There Yet? in October.

    Rick Astley performed at BBC Radio 2 In The Park (pictured) and Glastonbury in 2023. (Photo by Cameron Smith/Getty Images)Rick Astley performed at BBC Radio 2 In The Park (pictured) and Glastonbury in 2023. (Photo by Cameron Smith/Getty Images)
    Rick Astley performed at BBC Radio 2 In The Park (pictured) and Glastonbury in 2023. (Photo by Cameron Smith/Getty Images)

    Mayor of North Tyneside, Dame Norma Redfearn, said: “Rick Astley is an iconic artist and I am sure he will prove very popular with audiences who will get to see him at our spectacular Tynemouth Priory.”

