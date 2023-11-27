Pop icon Rick Astley and The Lightning Seeds to headline Mouth of the Tyne Festival in Tynemouth
The event, held at Tynemouth Priory and Castle, will also see a performance by Liverpool band The Lightning Seeds, celebrating their thirty fifth anniversary next year, and more acts due to be announced after Christmas.
Tickets for the festival, organised by North Tyneside Council and held on Friday, July 12 2024, will go on sale at 9am on Friday, December 1 on the See Tickets and Ticketmaster websites.
Pop legend Astley, famous for the chart-topping hit Never Gonna Give You Up, performed at Glastonbury last year and released his new album Are We There Yet? in October.
Mayor of North Tyneside, Dame Norma Redfearn, said: “Rick Astley is an iconic artist and I am sure he will prove very popular with audiences who will get to see him at our spectacular Tynemouth Priory.”