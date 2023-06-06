Ponteland Beer Festival a 'huge success' in 2023 with 10th anniversary plans already underway
The festival was again held in June after moving from its regular April spot on the calendar in 2022, and is now in its ninth year.
Event organiser Richard Moller said: “Once again we would like to pay enormous tribute to the fantastic support we received from the local community to ensure the festival was another huge success.
“It is a real team effort involving Ponteland Rugby Club, local businesses, the huge army of volunteers and helpers, and of course the many thousands who come along and add to the joyous spirit of the whole event.
“We would also like to thank the great support from our colleagues at Ponteland Cricket Club who so generously contributed to the planning, organisation, and smooth running of the festival.
“It was great to have the sunshine, especially on the Saturday when both the temperatures and the crowds really soared.
“Plans are already underway for the tenth anniversary next year.”
Visitors to the event enjoyed street food, musical entertainment, and over 150 real ales, ciders, and lagers from local and national brewers, with other drinks available on top of that.
It was hosted by Ponteland Rugby Club at its field at the new combined school and leisure centre site in the town.
This allowed for larger crowds, following a sellout last year, to be catered for in three marquees and an extensive open air seating area.