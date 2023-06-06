News you can trust since 1854
Ponteland Beer Festival a 'huge success' in 2023 with 10th anniversary plans already underway

Organisers of Ponteland Beer Festival have hailed another successful year of the event after great weather helped draw in record-breaking crowds.
By Craig Buchan
Published 6th Jun 2023, 16:27 BST- 1 min read

The festival was again held in June after moving from its regular April spot on the calendar in 2022, and is now in its ninth year.

Event organiser Richard Moller said: “Once again we would like to pay enormous tribute to the fantastic support we received from the local community to ensure the festival was another huge success.

“It is a real team effort involving Ponteland Rugby Club, local businesses, the huge army of volunteers and helpers, and of course the many thousands who come along and add to the joyous spirit of the whole event.

There were record crowds at Ponteland Beer Festival.There were record crowds at Ponteland Beer Festival.
    “We would also like to thank the great support from our colleagues at Ponteland Cricket Club who so generously contributed to the planning, organisation, and smooth running of the festival.

    “It was great to have the sunshine, especially on the Saturday when both the temperatures and the crowds really soared.

    “Plans are already underway for the tenth anniversary next year.”

    Visitors to the event enjoyed street food, musical entertainment, and over 150 real ales, ciders, and lagers from local and national brewers, with other drinks available on top of that.

    Attendees enjoy live music at Ponteland Beer Festival.Attendees enjoy live music at Ponteland Beer Festival.
    It was hosted by Ponteland Rugby Club at its field at the new combined school and leisure centre site in the town.

    This allowed for larger crowds, following a sellout last year, to be catered for in three marquees and an extensive open air seating area.

    Ponteland Beer Festival featured three marquees and outdoor seating.Ponteland Beer Festival featured three marquees and outdoor seating.
