Political broadcaster and ex-Strictly contestant John Sergeant coming to Alnwick Playhouse

Former political journalist John Sergeant is coming to Alnwick Playhouse.
By Ian Smith
Published 24th Jan 2024, 13:56 GMT
A former chief political correspondent for the BBC and political editor at ITN, he is regarded as one of Britain’s most popular and respected broadcasters and authors.

In recent years though John has returned to his first love of light entertainment and can be seen regularly on TV panel shows.

And, of course, there were those appearances on Strictly where Sergeant’s two left feet approach to the arts of the ballroom consistently found him at the bottom of the leaderboard but the public loved him and kept him in until week 10.

    John Sergeant.John Sergeant.
    More recently there have been well received documentaries as well including John Sergeant’s Tourist Trail, Tracks of Empire – about the Indian Railways, and Britain’s First Photo Album about the pioneering photography of Francis Frith.

    An Audience with John Sergeant takes place on Friday, February 16 at 2.30pm. Tickets: Standard £18, Premiere £20.

