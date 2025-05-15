Leading poets will be an important part of What a Wonderful World Festival taking place next month.

Kate Fox will read from her book ‘Sycamore Gap’ and perform her dynamic piece ‘The Soil Speaks’ on Saturday, June 28 at Alnwick Playhouse.

The latter was inspired by the work of Stuart Johnson of West Wharmley Farm near Hexham. As prices of artificial fertilisers rose and his soil seemed to need increasing amounts to give the same results Stuart started to restore the natural fertility on his family farm.

By careful composting, introducing mob grazing and planting in-field trees he reduced the chemicals and his costs by 90% and won Soil Farmer of the Year in 2023.

Poet Jane Burn.

Kate’s poem exploring soil and our relationships to it, alongside photographs by Johannah Churchill, proved very popular in the exhibition ‘Unearthed’ at the National Landscape Discovery Centre The Sill earlier this year.

Jane Burn will be one of the poets performing at Rothbury Golf Club on Thursday, June 26. Jane, a visual artist as well as a poet, was Environmental Poet of the Year 2023/24. Her engaging work is both thought provoking and uplifting.

Also appearing at Rothbury, Mike Pratt, better known as CEO of Northumberland Wildlife Trust, will demonstrate his talents as a poet.

Amongst the poets appearing at the Huxley Wildlife Discovery Centre on Saturday, June 28 will be Catherine Ayres and some of her high school students and Noel Hodgson.

The fourth staging of the festival takes place in Alnwick with additional events in Rothbury, Hauxley, Amble and the Hepple Estate.

Details and tickets from www.whataww.org