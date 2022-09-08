Poet riding into Berwick for one-woman show
Berwick residents can join Caroline Burrows (VerseCycle) for an evening of poetry at a shop in the town later this month.
She will be riding to Berwick Cycles on Bridge Street as part of her Turning Pedals into Poems tour.
Themes include her adventures by bike, mental health and trying to be more environmentally friendly.
Caroline’s poetry has featured on BBC Radio 4 and she has also written articles for several publishers including Cycling UK and Adventure Cyclist magazines.
The evening of poetry in Berwick will take place on Saturday, September 24 from 6.30pm. Tickets are £8 and can be booked by calling in or over the phone on 01289 331476.
The ticket price is for Caroline to pay for her expenses/B&B and Berwick Cycles will not be taking any of the sales.