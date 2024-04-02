Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Crowds are invited to gather in the Market Place in front of the Town Hall, hub of the festival, to view the arrival of the dance teams, bands, storytellers and other entertainers led by costumed figures recreating the return of Lord Greystoke from the 1388 Battle of Otterburn.

To allow the parade to be staged safely, the town centre road between Chantry Place and Manchester Street will be closed from 10.30am to 11.45 am with a diversion in place around Dark Lane, Stanley Terrace (past the bus station) and Wellway.

The packed programme of around 50 indoor and outdoor events over the three-day festival from April 5-7 includes indoor concerts by leading singers and musicians such as the young supergroup Folkestra, respected NE singer Benny Graham and champion Northumbrian piper Andy May, outdoor performances in the park, Market Place and Sanderson Arcade by morris, sword and clog teams, a chance to try out maypole dancing and the ever-popular Punch and Judy shows.

A section of the 2023 Gathering procession.