Pixels Ensemble is a versatile chamber music collective with a shared passion for playing the finest repertoire from the classical period to the present day.

They will perform at Morpeth Methodist Church from 7.30pm.

The collective was formed in 2016 by pianist and director Ian Buckle and includes established musicians, with wide experience, who particularly enjoy exploring less familiar repertoire.

Individual concert tickets are available in advance at Morpeth Methodist Church and Morpeth Tourist Information Centre, and any remaining tickets will be available on the door.