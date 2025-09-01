Pilgrims make 2025 Lindisfarne Festival ‘one of the greatest of all time’

By Ian Smith
Published 1st Sep 2025, 11:29 BST
The 10th staging of the Lindisfarne Festival has been hailed as perhaps the best yet.

Thousands of people made the pilgrimage to Beal Farm near Holy Island for a long weekend of entertainment headlined by Doves, Armand Van Helden and The Waterboys.

Organisers posted: “Wow! Pilgrims – what a weekend! When at one point this summer it looked like Lindisfarne wouldn't happen, what a party we've just had. One of the greatest Lindisfarne Festival’s of all time in our opinion!”

In a thank you message to all those who help make it happen, they added: “Most importantly of all, we have to thank you, our wonderful Pilgrims!

"For 10 years you have stood by us, and supported us, and through good times and bad, you have never let your love for our festival die.

"This isn't just any other music festival, Lindisfarne Festival is a community for all of us to come together, be who want to be, full of love and good vibes, and that's all down to you, so thank you from the bottom of our hearts.”

Vikings descend on Lindisfarne Festival.

Vikings descend on Lindisfarne Festival. Photo: Lindisfarne Festival

Festival vibes at Beal Farm.

Festival vibes at Beal Farm. Photo: Lindisfarne Festival

Lottery Winners on stage.

Lottery Winners on stage. Photo: Lindisfarne Festival

Many wore fancy dress.

Many wore fancy dress. Photo: Lindisfarne Festival

