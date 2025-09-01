Thousands of people made the pilgrimage to Beal Farm near Holy Island for a long weekend of entertainment headlined by Doves, Armand Van Helden and The Waterboys.

Organisers posted: “Wow! Pilgrims – what a weekend! When at one point this summer it looked like Lindisfarne wouldn't happen, what a party we've just had. One of the greatest Lindisfarne Festival’s of all time in our opinion!”

In a thank you message to all those who help make it happen, they added: “Most importantly of all, we have to thank you, our wonderful Pilgrims!

"For 10 years you have stood by us, and supported us, and through good times and bad, you have never let your love for our festival die.

"This isn't just any other music festival, Lindisfarne Festival is a community for all of us to come together, be who want to be, full of love and good vibes, and that's all down to you, so thank you from the bottom of our hearts.”

