Piano recital to be held at Alnwick Playhouse

Pianist Alastair Beatson.

The acclaimed pianist has been a regular performer with the Royal Northern Sinfonia including performances in the Sage Gateshead and at churches in Newcastle.

However, this Wednesday, May 11, Beatson will be performing at 7.30pm in the Playhouse.

The recital will begin with a dozen different dances / waltzes derived from the works of the greats of the past for attendees to watch.

Mike Alexander, the chairman of Alnwick Music Society, says: “This programme shows the thought that artists such as Alasdair put into planning a recital.

"We look forward to welcoming him to Alnwick, at long last.”

Full details of this recital and the rest of the concerts this season can be found on the Society