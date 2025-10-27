Piano prizewinner to play at Alnwick Playhouse

By Ian Smith
Published 27th Oct 2025, 12:54 GMT
Northumberland Gazette: Here For You Since 1854
Alnwick Music Society’s next concert features Junyan Chen, a winner from the 2024 Leeds International Piano Competition.

She is bringing a fascinating programme of works to Alnwick Playhouse on Wednesday, November 5 at 7.30pm.

Mike Alexander, Alnwick Music Society chairman, said: “We are delighted to welcome Junyan to Alnwick after her success at the prestigious Leeds Piano Competition.

"Hundreds of pianists reach the final stages of this competition and the first five receive prizes. It is remarkable to win three prizes and be second overall.”

Junyan Chen.placeholder image
Junyan Chen.

Junyan’s recital begins with four short pieces by the renowned French composer Francois Couperin, followed by two short piano pieces by Olivier Messiaen. Maurice Ravel’s well-known ‘Tombeau de Couperin’ follows, then ‘Variations on Balkan themes’ by Amy Beach, before finishing with Ravel’s ‘La valse’.

Alnwick Music Society’s 2025-26 season began in September with O Duo, two brilliant percussionists. The Duo then gave two interactive schools’ concerts for around 400 children from nine local schools.

