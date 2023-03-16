News you can trust since 1854
Phoenix Theatre in Blyth to host The Big Country Music Show this month

Tickets are still available for a two-hour country music singalong show at Phoenix Theatre in Blyth next weekend.

By Craig Buchan
Published 16th Mar 2023, 16:51 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 16th Mar 2023, 16:54 GMT

The Big Country Music Show is stopping off in Northumberland on Saturday, March 25 as part of its UK tour performing Dolly Parton, Shania Twain, Johnny Cash, Kenny Rogers, Willie Nelson, and more.

It features a live band led by veterans of the UK country music scene Deeanne Dexeter and Middi Murphy.

Deeanne said: “It’s a big country music extravaganza featuring all the classic hits you know and love performed by a nine piece band.

The show features performances of lots of country music favourites.
    “Audiences can expect to be singing along, clapping along, and maybe even line dancing in the aisles.

    “The thing I love most about country music is the stories it tells. There is a huge depth to country songs and I think most people can relate to them.”

    Tickets for the show are £24 plus a booking fee.

    The show features a nine piece band.
    The show will be at Phoenix Theatre on Saturday, March 25.
