The Big Country Music Show is stopping off in Northumberland on Saturday, March 25 as part of its UK tour performing Dolly Parton, Shania Twain, Johnny Cash, Kenny Rogers, Willie Nelson, and more.

It features a live band led by veterans of the UK country music scene Deeanne Dexeter and Middi Murphy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Deeanne said: “It’s a big country music extravaganza featuring all the classic hits you know and love performed by a nine piece band.

The show features performances of lots of country music favourites.

Most Popular

“Audiences can expect to be singing along, clapping along, and maybe even line dancing in the aisles.

“The thing I love most about country music is the stories it tells. There is a huge depth to country songs and I think most people can relate to them.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets for the show are £24 plus a booking fee.

The show features a nine piece band.