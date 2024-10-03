Performance by Gould Piano Trio will start latest Morpeth Music Society season
Lucy Gould, Richard Lester and Benjamin Frith have been making music together for a quarter of a century.
Their programme for Morpeth is characteristically diverse, opening with a trio by Hummel – a pupil of Mozart – contrasting with a trio by 20th Century Czech composer Eben.
Tchaikovsky’s only piano trio comprises the whole of the second half of the concert, which will take place in Morpeth Methodist Church from 7.30pm.
Tickets can be purchased online at www.morpeth-musoc.org.uk or at the Tourist Office at The Chantry or the Methodist Church or at the door on the night if still available. Entry is free to those aged 18 or under.
