Formed in Australia, Pendulum are one of the biggest electronic acts in the world and have headlined festivals worldwide including Glastonbury, Sziget and Coachella.

They join Friday headliners, indie band Primal Scream, in an impressive line-up with over 200 acts playing eight stages over three days.

Organiser Conleth Maenpaa said “We are delighted that Pendulum are bringing their live show to Lindisfarne Festival this year. They are one of the biggest names in drum and bass and they will be ending the festival in style.

Pendulum will headline the Saturday night at Lindisfarne Festival.

"Alongside Primal Scream we have once again secured huge names for the North East. We are really proud of this year’s line-up and can’t wait for the festival to begin!”

The line-up also includes Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs, The Unthanks, Showhawk Duo, Gentleman’s Dub Club, folk music queen Kathryn Tickell and the Darkening, The Cuban Brothers, Dutty Moonshine Big Band, Altern-8, The Lancashire Hotpots, The Undercover Hippy and The Bar-Steward Sons of Val Doonican.

This year’s event will also see a Lindisfarne Festival debut for the incredible Bootleg Beatles who are revered the world over for their meticulous recreation of John, Paul, George and Ringo’s iconic discography.

Conleth said: “The Bootleg Beatles are simply the top of the tree when it comes to tribute acts and we can’t wait to hear them bring The Beatles back catalogue to life at Lindisfarne.

Pendulum in concert. Picture: Luke Dyson

“We always want to make sure we’re offering something brilliant for every one of the 7,000-plus people who come to Lindisfarne every year and the bill of acts for 2023 is coming together beautifully.”

Alongside the music, there is always a diverse programme of creative workshops, stand-up comedy, street performance, spoken word, yoga and holistic therapies on offer as well as luxury glamping packages for those not so keen on the camping bit.

Small but perfectly formed, the independent Lindisfarne Festival has been growing in popularity year on year since its debut in 2015, attracting thousands of festival lovers for a weekend filled with the best of good times – all set to the historic and breath-taking backdrop of Holy Island.

It takes place from August 31 to September 3.

Primal Scream will headline on Friday night at Lindisfarne Festival.

