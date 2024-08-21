Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

One of Britain’s finest Palladian houses, Paxton House, is playing host to a new community choir.

Anyone can join the choir and sessions will be held weekly in the magnificent surroundings of the Regency Picture Gallery.

The choir aims to bring enthusiasts together and meet regularly for relaxed singing sessions exploring contemporary and traditional melodies. All ages and genders who lives in surrounding villages on both sides of the border are invited to join.

Leading the choir is highly experienced singer, teacher and musician, Fenella Fairbairn, and opportunity will arise to perform at key public events as part of Paxton House’s busy calendar.

Fenella Fairbairn in the Picture Gallery at Paxton House.

Free taster sessions will take place on Thursday September 19 and Thursday September 26 at 7pm and weekly sessions will be held in the Picture Gallery, which is the largest private picture gallery in Scotland with an inspiring interior and superb acoustics.

For more details, visit the Paxton House website.