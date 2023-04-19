News you can trust since 1854
Outdoor opera returning to Ford Castle

Two outdoor operas are to be staged in the spectacular setting of Ford Castle this summer.

By Ian Smith
Published 19th Apr 2023, 16:36 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Apr 2023, 16:37 BST

Opera Brava will be performing La Bohéme, Puccini’s tragic love story, on Friday, June 23 and La Traviata, by Verdi, one of the greatest love stories ever told in opera, on Saturday, June 24.

The company brings together national and international artists, complemented by a small orchestra, to produce world-class performances. Both productions will be sung in English.

The event is sponsored by Ford & Etal Estates which is offering earlybird tickets at a special price until April 30.

La Traviata will be performed at Ford Castle.La Traviata will be performed at Ford Castle.
    Shannon Denson, visitor services manager at Ford & Etal Estates, said: “We feel incredibly privileged that Opera Brava have agreed to perform here, a long way from their base in the south of England.

    "They are a world-class international company and we have been blown away by the quality of their performances.

    "Opera Brava tell us that Ford Castle has the best acoustics they have experienced in 30 years, so this is a rare treat not to be missed. We have worked hard to keep ticket prices as low as possible and the earlybird offer allows people to see the opera at last year’s prices.”

    The gates will open at 5.30pm, with the performance due to start two hours later.

    Tickets must be booked online in advance, Earlybird tickets £35 plus booking fee (£40 after April 30), child (15 and under) £15 plus booking fee (£20 after April 30). Use the code EarlyBird to access the discount. Picnic hampers will be available soon to book online. Free parking on site.

    For more information and to book tickets visit: www.ford-and-etal.co.uk/events/

