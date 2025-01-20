Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Blyth Town Council has announced that an iconic pop group will be the headline act for the Blyth Live Music Festival 2025.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bay City Roller’s original guitarist, Stuart Wood has brought together a group of musicians who embody the essence of the original band to headline the annual summer festival.

The current members also include: Ian Thomson on lead vocals and guitar, John McLaughlin on vocals and keys, Mikey Smith on bass guitar and Jamie McGrory on drums.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alongside the band, festival goers can enjoy craft stalls, food concessions, street theatre performances and a fun fair.

The Bay City Rollers members will headline Blyth 2025 Live Music Festival.

Mayor of Blyth Town Council Aileen Barrass said: "We’re thrilled to welcome the Bay City Rollers to Blyth Live 2025. Their music has stood the test of time, and we know their performance will get everyone dancing.

“This festival is a great way to bring our community together and celebrate everything that makes Blyth special.”

The event will take place on Saturday, June 22 at Mermaid Car Park, Blyth.