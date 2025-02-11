An Alnwick band hope to lift the town’s music scene after finding they have to venture further afield for opportunities.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Indie band, Brindle’s Manse recently formed, releasing their first EP with an album to follow shortly. Taking inspiration from artists such as The Beatles, David Bowie and Talking Heads, the Northumbrian, American and Ukrainian members combine their unique musical influences.

The group had a successful first gig in North Shields with an upcoming Valentine’s Day performance at Newcastle venue, The Globe. However, the band have struggled to find gig opportunities and like-minded people more locally.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Band member, Paul Thompson explains: “There’s a lot of really great bands and musicians in the area, but there is a huge enthusiasm and concentration of tribute acts and cover bands.

Brindle's Manse band members, Bill, Paul, Borys and John.

"We don't do anything by other people. Everything is written by ourselves. It seemed to us that to do original music that we want to do, it made sense to broaden our footprint and basically get down to Newcastle.”

Paul expanded: “What we are really looking to do now is kickstart something more locally. Even if you go to Berwick which is a similar size and demographic, they have a lot more going on and have regular music venues.

“We are keen to meet some other musicians and we can organise stuff together to hopefully generate more of a scene going on within Alnwick.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The band are offering three copies of their EP CD, Blank Tapes, or free downloads if preferred, to anyone who can answer the following question: ‘Brindle’s Manse are named after a location in North Northumberland. Where is it?’

Answers should be submitted to: [email protected].