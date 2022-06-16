The Festival by the Sea is returning to Blyth over three days.

Festival by the Sea, formerly known as the North East Chilli Festival, is taking place across three days in Blyth.

Among the highlights are Trevor Nelson’s ‘Soul Nation’, Smoove and Turrell, The Baghdaddies, Steve Edwards as well as Rob Dumbrell’s Chilli Eating Contest.

The event – taking place from July 15 to 17 at Meggie’s Burn Fields – returns for its 11th year with big names and brand new MegaDome and BrewDog Village.

There will be craft ale, cider, gin and cocktail bars, street food traders, food producer area as well as more than 20 live acts.

Other attractions include a chilli producer zone, dance area, fairground and more.

Headliners include, for the first time and always sold-out, Trevor Nelson’s legendary Soul Nation RnB classics celebration on the Sunday; local heroes and ‘UK’s greatest modern Soul band’ Smoove & Turrell and the ever-adored Baghdaddies on Friday.

On Saturday, hot faves Col Mustard & the Dijon 5, Rob Dumbrell’s chilli eating contest and Kroud Karaoke return, with Steve Edwards of global hit/World Cup song ‘World Hold On’ with Bob Sinclar: plus many more.

There are two new stages, street food, craft ales, cocktail bars, fairground fun and the hot tub chill out zone.

Among the brand new features will be the MegaDome, a state of the art covered dance zone, while as Promise Newcastle gets trance fans’ feet moving on Friday with John Kelly (Cream) and more, while Saturday’s Disco Dome, hosted by Whitley Bay Renaissance, features John Morales (Glitterbox), Lenny Fontana, Natasha Kitty Kat

On Sunday, This Bling Thing signs off with Trevor Nelson.

And there will be a chance for local and upcoming talent to showcase at BrewDog Village, with a range of acts from acoustic musicians to comedians and cabaret.

Tickets for the event are £15 for adults and £10 for children for a single day entry while a three day pass is £30 for adults and £15 for children.

There are also plenty of camping options too.