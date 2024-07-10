Organisers gearing up ahead of free music festival in Northumberland Gallagher Park Live
The free event will bring a host of local and regional musicians to Bedlington and is organised by East Bedlington Parish Council.
Financial contributions have also been made by Morgan Sindall and Choppington Parish Council.
Organisers are hopeful for better weather than there was at last year’s event.
The acts performing will be, in running order: Fizzy Fish, Rock Choir, Splash Showcase, Club 80s Live, West Coast Band, Ryder, Detonators, Discography, and UK Rock Show.
The event will be compered by Ant Rutherford and will also include craft stalls provided by the Money Tree Crafters, a fun fair, a children’s activities area, street theatre, and food concessions, and more.
There is no on-site parking available for the event, but the X21 and X22 bus routes will be running on the day and will allow people to access the park.
