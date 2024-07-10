Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The seventh annual Gallagher Park Live music festival will return on Saturday.

The free event will bring a host of local and regional musicians to Bedlington and is organised by East Bedlington Parish Council.

Financial contributions have also been made by Morgan Sindall and Choppington Parish Council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Organisers are hopeful for better weather than there was at last year’s event.

Gallagher Park Live organisers are hoping for good weather. (Photo by Steve Brock Photography)

The acts performing will be, in running order: Fizzy Fish, Rock Choir, Splash Showcase, Club 80s Live, West Coast Band, Ryder, Detonators, Discography, and UK Rock Show.

The event will be compered by Ant Rutherford and will also include craft stalls provided by the Money Tree Crafters, a fun fair, a children’s activities area, street theatre, and food concessions, and more.