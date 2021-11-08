Organ recital in Wooler

St Mary's Church, Wooler.

Music @ Wooler Arts have organised an organ recital by Drew Cantrill-Fenwick at St Mary’s Church on Saturday, November 20 at 3pm.

Drew was recently appointed as organist and director of music at St George’s Church, Jesmond. He was previously visiting organ fellow for the parish of Upper Coquetdale.

He will be playing pieces by Bruhns, Back, Mendelssohn and more.

His career has taken him to three continents, working in schools, churches and cathedrals, and he has appeared in some of the world’s most prestigious venues as conductor and organist.

In recent years, he has been increasingly in demand as a teacher and as a writer and lecturer on the organ and organ performance.