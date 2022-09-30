Orchestra and pianist in two separate concerts at church in Morpeth

First up at St James’s Church on Thursday, October 13 (7.30pm start) is pianist Leon McCawley. He will be playing works by Bach, Beethoven, Mozart and Schubert.

On Saturday, October 15 (also a 7.30pm start), a concert by the Bewick Orchestra will continue its tradition of supporting local charities – this one is being held to raise funds for Henry Dancer Days.

Leon McCawley studied at Chetham's School of Music before winning the BBC Young Musician piano section, followed by the 1993 International Beethoven Piano Competition.

Iona Brown.

His busy performing schedule comprises recitals and concerto solos around the world, as well as creating critically acclaimed recordings.

Individual concert tickets are available in advance at Morpeth Methodist Church, Morpeth Tourist Information Centre and online at www.morpeth-musoc.org.uk and any remaining tickets will be available on the door.

Tickets are priced £16 for adults and £3 for students (over 18). Entry is free to those aged 18 or under.

The programme for the Bewick Orchestra, to be conducted by Robin Forbes, includes popular pieces by Mozart, Gounod and Saint-Saëns.

The soloist will be Iona Brown – well-known throughout the region not only for her membership of the Royal Northern Sinfonia, but also for the many recitals she gives.

Tickets for this concert are £10 for adults and entry is free for children. They are available from Morpeth Tourist Information Centre, telephone 01670 623455, and at the door.