And people in an area of Northumberland have the opportunity to enjoy her Opera for the People show as it is coming to Middleton Village Hall on Friday, May 5 from 7.30pm.

Nicola grew up in Oldham in a working class family with five brothers and very little money, but she found solace in music.

Given classical singing lessons for free when she was 15 years old, Nicola discovered a natural talent for singing and has been hooked ever since.

Nicola Mills.

After attending The Royal Scottish Academy of Music and Drama, she sang at Glyndebourne Festival Opera and has performed at opera houses across Europe.

The performance, which is part of the Highlights Rural Touring Scheme, will see the audience select the songs that they want Nicola to sing.

She said: “I see the good that music does for people and I love bringing my down to earth northern roots, accent and my singing to everyday people. Nothing makes me happier than uplifting people when I sing.

I bring my song menu with popular opera and crossover songs to my audiences and let them choose the songs they want me to sing.

“It really is about creating something together and people can read my story at www.iamnicolamills.com”