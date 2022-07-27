Open evening for Berwick Operatic Society ahead of big show later in the year

'It’s Showtime' will be performed at The Maltings.

So, better late than never, members are now preparing for ‘It’s Showtime’, which will be performed at The Maltings from November 10 to November 12.

This show will take those in the audience right through the years with a medley of songs from the first production in 1921 of HMS Pinafore right up to the latest production of Sister Act and will feature many well-known local names from “way back when” up to the present day.

The show will also include many of the youngsters who have impressed and entertained in the last few years.

There will be an open evening at Northern View, Spittal, on Wednesday, August 3 from 7pm where anyone who would like to be involved with the production is invited to come along for more details.