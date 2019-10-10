One woman's story from behind the Iron Curtain
An award-winning theatre company presents a story about love and breaking free, and of Europe, this weekend.
Thursday, 10th October 2019
Thursday, 10th October 2019, 16:00 pm
The Two Destination Language Theatre Company presents Fallen Fruit.
The production is created and performed by Katherina Radeva and directed by Alister Lownie.
It foregrounds the voice of Katherina, who now lives in a small village in the Scottish bor ders, but whose childhood was spent in communist Bulgaria.
Drawing on her own childhood memories and stories from family and friends, Katerina’s solo show offers audiences a window into everyday life behind the iron curtain whilst taking a thoughtful look at barriers and borders, both then and now.
The production is at Wingates Village Institute, near Longhorsley, on
Saturday, October 12, at 7.30pm.