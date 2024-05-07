One month to go until the biggest ever Morpeth Fair Day celebrations
Supported by funding from the North of Tyne Combined Authority, the new attractions this year include a music festival on the redesigned tennis courts area (MUGA) of Carlisle Park on the evening of Saturday, June 8 featuring bands Discography, Revolutionaires, Smokin Spitfires and Northern Harmonix. Tickets can be booked at https://event.wescantickets.com/gr_wMKppdzgCH
Organisers are also linking up with West Benridge Farm to have some live music on the evening of Friday, June 7 and aiming to provide a bus from the farm to Morpeth over the weekend for campers.
A mini food festival (this time it will be in Newmarket) and ‘Brass Does Rock’ in Carlisle Park will return on June 8.
The usual events and activities – the parade from noon, entertainment, a funfair, stalls, a climbing wall and more – will take place on June 9.
There will be four vintage buses for the free park and ride service and there are plans for Koast Radio to provide a ‘Northern Soul’ DJ by the Chantry starting after the parade.
More information about all the activities is available on the Morpeth Fair Day Facebook page. A sad post on the page was to announce that the May Festival scheduled for May 5 had to be postponed due to the ground on the Stanners being waterlogged, although a new date is being looked at by the team.
John Beynon, part of the Fair Day committee, said: “We’re very excited by what is now really Morpeth Fair weekend and hopefully the weather will be better in early June.”
