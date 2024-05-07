Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Supported by funding from the North of Tyne Combined Authority, the new attractions this year include a music festival on the redesigned tennis courts area (MUGA) of Carlisle Park on the evening of Saturday, June 8 featuring bands Discography, Revolutionaires, Smokin Spitfires and Northern Harmonix. Tickets can be booked at https://event.wescantickets.com/gr_wMKppdzgCH

Organisers are also linking up with West Benridge Farm to have some live music on the evening of Friday, June 7 and aiming to provide a bus from the farm to Morpeth over the weekend for campers.

A mini food festival (this time it will be in Newmarket) and ‘Brass Does Rock’ in Carlisle Park will return on June 8.

Classic cars pictured during the 2023 Morpeth Fair Day parade. Picture by Anne Hopper.

The usual events and activities – the parade from noon, entertainment, a funfair, stalls, a climbing wall and more – will take place on June 9.

There will be four vintage buses for the free park and ride service and there are plans for Koast Radio to provide a ‘Northern Soul’ DJ by the Chantry starting after the parade.

More information about all the activities is available on the Morpeth Fair Day Facebook page. A sad post on the page was to announce that the May Festival scheduled for May 5 had to be postponed due to the ground on the Stanners being waterlogged, although a new date is being looked at by the team.