The Ocean Film Festival World Tour is bringing a night of thrilling ocean-themed films to the Whitley Bay this autumn.

Starring gripping ocean adventures and marine-life, the Ocean Film Festival showcases the wonder and power of the sea through a selection of short films from around the world.

The tour will arrive at the Playhouse in Whitley Bay on September 25.

Tour director Nell Teasdale said: “The Ocean Film Festival is more than just a film event, it’s a celebration of our planet’s blue heart.

Aquaballet from The Ocean Film Festival.

"The festival aims to inspire a deeper connection with the sea, offering a deep dive into the heart of our oceans and the lives of those who cherish them.”

The 2025 film line-up includes Let Me Live, about a legendary big wave surfer from Cornwall, plus films about freediving, extreme bodyboarding and more.

The inspirational documentaries are introduced by a compère, and each screening will see a free ocean-themed prize giveaway.

Nell added: “Whether you’re a seasoned ocean enthusiast, a weekend surfer, or someone who marvels at the mysteries of the deep, this festival promises an unforgettable cinematic journey.” The Ocean Film Festival was created in Australia to inspire people to enjoy, explore and protect our oceans and this is it’s 12th year in the UK.

Tickets can be purchases here.