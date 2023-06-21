Northumbrian Symphonic Ensembles Chamber Orchestra to perform in Berwick
The Northumbrian Symphonic Ensembles Chamber Orchestra will stage its inaugural concert in Berwick Parish Church on Saturday.
By Andrew Coulson
Published 21st Jun 2023, 10:53 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Jun 2023, 10:53 BST
This orchestra profiles the wonderful wealth of amateur talent living in the area and it is hoped that it will be the start of an annual series of performances that will add diversity to Berwick’s musical life.
Saturday’s concert will consist of Mozart's Cosi fan Tutte Overture, Beethoven Symphony No 1 and Schubert’s Symphony No 3.
It starts at 7pm and retiring donations are welcomed in support of the Berwick and District Cancer Support Group and Berwick Swan and Wildlife Trust. Light refreshments will be served during the interval.