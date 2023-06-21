News you can trust since 1854
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Three teenagers killed after car crashes into a tree
Body found after police search river for missing woman
DJ confirms she will leave BBC Radio 1 after eight years
Inflation rate ‘stuck’ at 8.7% new ONS figures show
‘Loud bangs’ heard in search for missing Titanic sub
Euromillions players urged to check numbers as UK player wins £55m

Northumbrian Symphonic Ensembles Chamber Orchestra to perform in Berwick

The Northumbrian Symphonic Ensembles Chamber Orchestra will stage its inaugural concert in Berwick Parish Church on Saturday.
By Andrew Coulson
Published 21st Jun 2023, 10:53 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Jun 2023, 10:53 BST

This orchestra profiles the wonderful wealth of amateur talent living in the area and it is hoped that it will be the start of an annual series of performances that will add diversity to Berwick’s musical life.

Saturday’s concert will consist of Mozart's Cosi fan Tutte Overture, Beethoven Symphony No 1 and Schubert’s Symphony No 3.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It starts at 7pm and retiring donations are welcomed in support of the Berwick and District Cancer Support Group and Berwick Swan and Wildlife Trust. Light refreshments will be served during the interval.

Canon Alan Hughes’ aerial photograph of Berwick Parish Church.Canon Alan Hughes’ aerial photograph of Berwick Parish Church.
Canon Alan Hughes’ aerial photograph of Berwick Parish Church.
Related topics:Berwick