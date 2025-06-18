Northumbria Chamber Choir free concert part of this year's Music at Paxton programme
The Northumbria Chamber Choir (NCC) will perform some uplifting choral music in the Paxton House Marquee on Saturday, July 19 from 3pm.
Its musicians will present classical favourites by Byrd and Debussy, Northumbrian folk songs, the music of Lennon and McCartney, and irresistibly catchy madrigals by talented young composer Will Harmer.
Established in 2005 as part of the then Sage Gateshead Adult Education programme, NCC is a mixed-voice ensemble with approximately 40 members.
As a consequence of the Covid-19 pandemic and changes at The Glasshouse International Centre for Music, NCC is now an independent, not for profit organisation while still maintaining an informal link with the Glasshouse.
Although the concert on July 19 is free to attend, tickets are still required. Go to www.musicatpaxton.co.uk/whats-on to book tickets for this and other Music at Paxton concerts.