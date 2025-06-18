A free family-friendly concert is part of the programme at this year’s Music at Paxton.

The Northumbria Chamber Choir (NCC) will perform some uplifting choral music in the Paxton House Marquee on Saturday, July 19 from 3pm.

Its musicians will present classical favourites by Byrd and Debussy, Northumbrian folk songs, the music of Lennon and McCartney, and irresistibly catchy madrigals by talented young composer Will Harmer.

Established in 2005 as part of the then Sage Gateshead Adult Education programme, NCC is a mixed-voice ensemble with approximately 40 members.

Some of the members of the Northumbria Chamber Choir.

As a consequence of the Covid-19 pandemic and changes at The Glasshouse International Centre for Music, NCC is now an independent, not for profit organisation while still maintaining an informal link with the Glasshouse.

Although the concert on July 19 is free to attend, tickets are still required. Go to www.musicatpaxton.co.uk/whats-on to book tickets for this and other Music at Paxton concerts.